In the center of Moscow, the Genesis car of the Presidential Administration was involved in an accident
A car belonging to the Presidential Administration was involved in an accident in the center of Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-channel 112.
According to him, the accident occurred in the area of the Arbatskaya metro station. Then the car of the Head of State’s Administration Manager, Genesis, crashed into a taxi. As a result of the accident, the taxi driver suffered a concussion.
It is not yet known who is to blame for the accident. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
#car #Presidential #Administration #involved #accident #center #Moscow
Leave a Reply