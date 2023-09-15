In the center of Moscow, the Genesis car of the Presidential Administration was involved in an accident

A car belonging to the Presidential Administration was involved in an accident in the center of Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-channel 112.

According to him, the accident occurred in the area of ​​the Arbatskaya metro station. Then the car of the Head of State’s Administration Manager, Genesis, crashed into a taxi. As a result of the accident, the taxi driver suffered a concussion.

It is not yet known who is to blame for the accident. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.