In Moscow, the car of the driver of the Administrative Department of the President of Russia was shot. The video from the scene was published by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

The incident took place on Krasnoprudnaya Street, where an employee of the Presidential Administration came to fetch his wife and child. The man got out of the car and began to walk beside her. At that moment he heard the sounds of shooting and returned to the driver’s seat. Then, according to the channel, the rear window of the car shattered.

The shooter is detained. Law enforcement agencies are investigating his motives.

At the end of May, shooting was reported in the west of Moscow. An unknown person opened fire on a driving car. A video posted on social media shows a car leaving a parking space and a man running after it, firing a weapon.

