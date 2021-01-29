A bizarre argument between a garage and a driver ends up in court. The reason is an insane calculation.

Being a car owner brings his own automobile due to a repair in the Workshop .

due to a repair in the . The damage to the automobile are after visiting the Workshop of a car dealership not fixed.

are after visiting the of a car dealership not fixed. Four years later, the Workshop the stand fee – a strange legal dispute arises.

Frankfurt – Sure, one Workshop visit with the automobile is always annoying. Especially when the damage to the car could not even be repaired in the end. That’s exactly what has one strange litigation between one motorist and a car dealership.

However, the reason for the quirky lies dispute already four years back. At that time the car owner was looking for one Workshop in Bielefeld to have a defect in the gearbox repaired. According to information from express.de, reverse gear was possible on the automobile do not insert.

Workshop charges work – but the damage to the car has not been repaired

Unlike a case in the USA, the stumbling block was therefore the customer’s doubt as to whether the Repairs by the mechanics of the Workshop have been carried out properly and properly. Because: That should also be the case after staying in the workshop automobile not have been roadworthy. Nonetheless, the dealership charged for the work on the car and asked for 1000 euros. That made the customer angry.

The owner of the car refused to pay this bill until the stated damage was repaired and the car was roadworthy again. So he left that automobile there. It has been in the parking lot of the for four years Workshop in Bielefeld. A tough and protracted legal process developed, during which the car remained motionless on the site of the dealership.

The most common causes of breakdowns in cars Proportion of the occurrence of the cause in 2018 battery 42 percent Engine (injection, ignition, sensors) 19 percent Body, steering, brakes, chassis 14.3 percent Generator, starter, lighting 10.1 percent Source: ADAC

The car stops at the workshop: the dealership charges 14,000 euros

The dispute between the two parties then intensified once more than that car dealer the owner of the cars finally charged the stand fee incurred, which was really tough. For parking the car over a period of four years, the requested Workshop the horrific sum of no less than 14,000 euros.

Workshop demands horrific sums from car owners

Of course, this insane sum was not paid by the customer either. Instead, the case ended up before that District Court in Bielefeld, where the responsible judge let the dispute end with a settlement. As a spokeswoman for the Bielefeld district court told express.de, the owner is transferred automobile to the car dealer. In return, he receives the amount of 500 euros. This was also the case with the long period of non-use of the Car justified, which has suffered a stand damage and lost value as a result.

The curious one Litigation* between the owner of the car and the Workshop in Bielefeld thus ends with a compromise in court. The big bill of 14,000 euros was no longer necessary for the owner of the car. (Yannick Little) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.