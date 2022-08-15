If you’re a bit annoyed now because you thought the real Red Bull of Max Verstappen was for sale and think this is just a bit of clickbait, then that just shows how good this scale model is. You clearly couldn’t tell from the photos that this is a smaller version of the RB16B Max raced in Abu Dhabi in 2021. And besides, do you really have a few million euros to spare for a real F1 car?

The scale model of the car in which Max Verstappen became world champion is a lot cheaper than a real F1 car, but still not cheap. The RB16B in scale 1 to 8 costs no less than 9,289 euros at Amalgam. They build only 99 pieces per driver (so 198 in total) and each model takes 250 hours to assemble by hand.

Red Bull Racing supplied the original 3D drawings and color codes to build this amazing replica. In total, the car is 69 centimeters long. We are still waiting for a scale model of Latifi’s crashed car to complete the diorama. And maybe a 1:8 scale fridge full of cans of Red Bull for Latifi at home.