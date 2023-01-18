The car he was driving in Matthew Messina Money it was a Fiat Bravo. The boss, described as a person who loves luxury and the good life, apparently didn’t use expensive cars for his travels. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known by his nickname Diabolikwas not traveling at the time of the arrest on the iconic Jaguar E-Type from 1961, the car used by the cartoon character from which this nickname derives, or on other luxury cars.

Jaguar E-Type

The boss Matteo Messina Denaro preferred to keep a low profile and not attract too much attention to himself, so much so that for his daily trips he used a cheap and simple car, without too many frills or flashy and dated accessories, such as the Fiat Bravo.

White Fiat Bravo searched after arrest Matteo Messina Denaro

The white Fiat Bravo in which Matteo Messina Denaro was traveling on the day of his arrest was certainly chosen so as not to attract too much attention.

What car is the Fiat Bravo

Fiat Bravo

The Fiat Bravo is an automobile that was produced by the Italian automaker Fiat from 2007 to 2014. It was available in both sedan and station wagon body styles and was offered with a variety of petrol and diesel engines. It was prized for its attractive exterior design and pleasant ride. However, it was not particularly known for its long-term reliability. The Bravo was replaced by the Fiat Tipo in 2015.

Who is Matteo Messina Denaro

The boss Matteo Messina Money

Matteo Messina Denaro is an Italian criminal, known as the boss of the Sicilian mafia. He has been a member of the Trapani Mafia family, and is believed to be the head of the Mafia family following the death of Salvatore Riina.

Born in Castelvetrano, Trapani, in 1962, Messina Denaro began his criminal career as an affiliate of the Trapani mafia family. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the leaders of the family. In 1993, after the arrest of Salvatore Riina, he was indicated as one of Riina’s possible successors as head of the Cosa Nostra. Messina Denaro was sentenced to life in prison for numerous crimes, including the murder of magistrates, civil servants and mafia rivals. He was also accused of extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes associated with the mafia.

He has been wanted by Italian and international law enforcement since the early 1990s, and has been declared a fugitive since 1993. He is considered one of the most dangerous fugitives in Italy and among the most wanted in the world. Despite having been on the run for decades, Messina Denaro managed to maintain control over his criminal organization, and is believed to have continued to be active in Mafia activity even while on the run.

It is important to underline that organized crime represents a threat to society and institutions, and the activities of mafia organizations such as the one of which Messina Denaro is a member must be countered by every legal means available.

