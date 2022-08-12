With a blocked new car market and with the average Italian motorist’s little propensity to try electric, also due to objective economic and infrastructural limits, the picture of the fleet in circulation does not speak in favor of a renewal. The second-hand market is also in trouble according to ACI data, with only 227 thousand changes of ownership recorded by the Public Automobile Register (Pra) in July: -18.6% compared to July 2021, -12% is the contraction since the beginning of the year.

The number of car wrecks is also decreasing (in July 2022, radiation has reached -33%, from the beginning of the year -30.7%). In short, the car fleet increases and the average age also grows. Now we are 12 years and 2 months, while in 2011 it was 8 years and 6 months (with the economic crisis of 2008 just around the corner). In 2021, the banned cars had an average age of 17 years and 5 months. Simplifying the data, it can reasonably be said that currently Italians do not want to spend on a new car, trying to keep the car already at home as long as possible. Even the used cars that are sold begin to age, given that there is not the hoped-for renewal. Consequently, the trend is destined not to change, at least until a good compromise is created between salaries, incentives with scrapping and the cost of the cars. Among other things, in this situation, the State and the regions also lose VAT, regional transcription taxes and revenue from the stamp duty.

“There are many clues that lead us to predict that between now and the end of 2022 the Italian car fleet will exceed 40 million units. Of these, well less than 200,000 (not even 0.05 percent) will be electric. Assuming that not all the cars registered in the Pra are really circulating in an appreciable way and that those who own more than one certainly cannot use them at the same time, if you really want to decarbonise private mobility in a finite time, you can’t just focus on the new (even more electric only, as we would try to do in Europe), but necessarily also work on fuels. This is the way to make endothermic cars, of any power supply, much less polluting, which not for years, but for decades remain the numerically most widespread in the fleet.“, Reads the Newspaper.