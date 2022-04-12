How is the Striscia reporter doing the news today?

The correspondent of Striscia la Notizia he is particularly fond of engines. He recently took part in a track race where he had an accident, which luckily left him with no consequences. Jimmy Ghione, on Sunday 10 April, was participating in the 63rd Fasano-Selva time trial.

While facing a curve, Jimmy Ghione lost control of his car which crashed into the circuit guard rail, turning over on itself. Fortunately, the pilot was not injured during the accident from which he came out completely unharmed.

I was going particularly fast and the car suddenly lost grip from the rear, possibly due to some sand or scrub on the road. There was a lot of wind, which would have brought dirt and dirty the road.

Jimmy Ghione talks about the car accident: disappointed with the result because he was first

Too bad because I was first.

In a video he then told:

I wanted to reassure everyone, I’m fine and even one of the strongest champions in the world, Giancarlo Fisichella, can tell you.

The champion next to him said: