The automobile from the deadly accident within the middle of Moscow with the convicted actor Mikhail Efremov was given a crash take a look at. The video was posted on Youtube-channel “AutoreviewRu”.

For the crash take a look at, the authors of the video bought VIS-234900-60-220 LADA Granta, a manufactured items van with a aspect door, for 756 thousand rubles. In keeping with the Autoreview knowledgeable, the driving force of the van, Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident, had virtually no likelihood of surviving, even when he was sporting his seatbelt.

“The pace and weight of the jeep there have been so nice that the entrance pillar of the physique virtually closed with the central pillar and the driving force was actually crushed,” – mentioned after receiving the outcomes of the crash take a look at, journalist “Autoreview” Sergei Znaemsky. He added that the driving force couldn’t fly out via the entrance window, because the airbag was activated. It’s also reported that if the driving force was driving one other automobile, he might survive.

The creators of the video famous that that they had no function to behave as attorneys or prosecutors. In keeping with them, VAZ engineers for the primary time watched the blow to the ARCAP methodology unofficially, and likewise “flatly refusing any feedback.”

After the take a look at, the van’s pedals shifted virtually 25 centimeters again and 10 centimeters up, which the presenter referred to as “a really unhealthy indicator.” The WIS acquired zero factors for decrease leg safety. The steering wheel went again virtually 16 centimeters, and there was additionally a robust deformation of the physique. Znaemsky famous that that is as a result of peculiarities of the automobile, in which there’s solely the entrance half of the physique, which took your complete blow upon itself.

Knowledge from a dummy confirmed {that a} driver sporting a seat belt might stay alive when hit by such drive. Nonetheless, his legs and chest might be damaged. The automobile didn’t retain residing area contained in the physique and acquired 3.7 factors out of 16 attainable and one star out of 4.

On September 8, the courtroom sentenced Efremov to eight years in jail. Additionally, after being launched, the actor won’t be able to drive for one more three years. The artist’s lawyer Elman Pashayev mentioned that the protection had appealed the decision.

The deadly site visitors accident occurred on the night of June 8 within the middle of Moscow. Efremov, driving whereas intoxicated, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, was killed.