Just place a supercar in the city center to revive the spirits of young people out for a walk. Amazed faces, interest, curiosity are generated. A forest of mobile phones appears to immortalize the vehicle, then it is assumed that in the privacy of the small screen, photography or video overcomes the individual barrier, breaking into the message boards of friends, taking the car towards unexplored (social) shores. The passion for the ‘auto’ object in this sense has never ended: the captivating design is always an added value. The car makes you dream. But then comes the biggest stumbling block: how to get this elusive young target to buy cars, even in utility format?

According to Il Sole 24 Ore the love between young people and the car is partly disappearing. “TObarely 12% of young people under 25 own a car, up from 21% ten years ago. However, a young person who wants to buy a car has little convenience to register it: insurance costs are prohibitive and financing is difficult: it is better to resort to parents. Then there is the use of long-term rental, which pays the car to the company. For urban mobility there is competition from scooters, which solve the problem of traffic and parking. On long distances, low-cost airplanes and trains have made the car less essential: no one goes to the North Cape with the 500 anymore. Instead of spending a lot on a car, better a few more trips. The car has also always been desired for its emotional content, linked to performance and fast driving. Humanity has not changed: only, there are no more car races. A little for the traffic, a little because this component has been weeded out of the product. A lot of head and little heart. If the auto industry wants young people back, it will have to charm them with something hotter than bluetooth“, Reads the business newspaper.

The market, however, appears to be heading towards the opposite path: with the advent of autonomous driving, still at low levels but in constant progress, with the Adas very present and with very high prices for new cars, the transformation of the car moves towards the word ‘experience’ (in safety), moving away from the concept of ’emotion’. The future that can be envisaged is that of a car that allows travel in a well-regulated infrastructure, at low risk and with automatically followed speed limits. To look for the emotions, we will have to look at the track. Otherwise, to regain appeal among young people, another solution could be to lower market entry prices: but this is not an easy thing, especially since the so-called ‘electrification’ has come into play. For those who live in the city, a lighter mobility is simply convenient. After all, the era of SUVs cannot have the same market penetration as that of small cars: as a result, young people are gradually moving away from a market that is not tailor-made for them.