Tragedy on the A11 motorway, 76 year old woman ends up under a truck: she dies instantly

A very serious accident occurred in the late morning of Friday 5 January. Unfortunately one 76 year old woman, after ending up with her car under a truck, she died practically instantly. All the relevant investigations are now underway.

The doctors who intervened for the lady were unable to do anything except note that she was heartbreaking death. The injuries sustained after the impact were too serious for her.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the morning of Friday 5 January. Precisely long the A11 motorwaybetween the Chiesina Uzzanese and Montecatini toll booths, which are located in the province of Pistoia.

The lady was driving hers Fiat Punto, gray in colour. It is still unclear where she was headed when it suddenly happened the unthinkable.

However, it was precisely at a certain point that the woman collided with a truck. It practically ended up under his command wheels and his car was completely destroyed.

Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was truly desperate. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of both healthcare, but also of the police. The latter soon intervened and had to close the road to traffic.

Accident in A11, the death of the 76 year old woman and the findings of the case

The doctors soon intervened. With the help of the firefighters they freed the lady from her sheets of her vehicle, but once entrusted to the rescuers, it was practically no longer there for her nothing to do.

They had no choice but to note his death. The officers who arrived, now had to do all the reliefs of the case, also to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The possibility cannot be ruled out that the lady driving the car may have had a illness or distraction, which led to the accident. There will be further updates on the incident.