Tragedy in Bologna, husband and wife end up with their car in a ravine: unfortunately both lost their lives

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the early afternoon of Thursday 25 January. Unfortunately husband and wife aged 82, they lost their lives after their car ended up in a ravine, there was nothing left for them to do.

The firefighters who intervened are currently working to understand what it is success and above all why the man driving suddenly lost control of his vehicle.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 2pm on Thursday 25 January. Precisely on via delle Vigne, in the municipality of Loianowhich is located in the province of Bologna.

The two spouses, both from 82 years old, perhaps they had gone out to run errands. When suddenly for them, the unthinkable happened.

The man who apparently was driving the car lost his check. Unfortunately, after going off the road, they ended up with the car in a ravine which runs along the road.

Passers-by unfortunately witnessed the whole thing scene. For this reason, they asked for the timely intervention of the health workers, who arrived early intervened on site. Given the seriousness of the incident, the officers also had to request the intervention of the Fire Brigade, who soon arrived on site.

The deaths of husband and wife, who ended up with the car in the ravine

The firefighters worked for a long time to succeed recover them, but when they entrusted them to the health workers, they could not do anything for them. Unfortunately, they had no choice but to note theirs deaths.

At the moment the police are working to understand the exact dynamics of the accident. They want to understand if the person driving the car lost control for a while illness, a distraction or a sudden obstacle.

In that same municipality, not even a month ago, even one 26 year old girl, called Giovanna Cristiani lost her life. After invading the oncoming lane, she is collided head-on with the ambulance, which was coming from the opposite direction.