Russia is one of the five world leaders in cash-free payments, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). 2010 to 2018 experts recorded a phenomenal increase in non-cash transactions: from 5.8 to 172 per person per year.

According to the SberIndex laboratory and the OFD Platform IT company, last year the share of non-cash trade turnover in our country exceeded 53%. This is a historic maximum.

With a bank card, you can pay for travel on public transport (you don’t even need to buy a ticket), a glass of mulled wine on one of the ski slopes in Sochi, or buy a souvenir in Yakutsk, in the permafrost zone.

And at the same time, sometimes we go to a cafe where the waiter says that “the terminal is broken, only cash payment is possible.” Or we are ready to buy a car, but in a car dealership they say that the indicated price is valid only if paid in cash, with bank transfer it will be more expensive. Our reader faced such a situation. Stanislav: a man chose a car, put money on the card, and in the store they raised the price tag by 2%.

The thing is that when a customer pays with a card, the store pays the acquiring bank (which serves the POS terminal) a commission (just in the amount of the 2% by which the cost of the car increased with non-cash payment). That is, with a car costing 1.5 million rubles, the salon will pay the bank a commission of 30 thousand rubles. On the one hand, you can understand the store. On the other hand, not every customer is ready to walk around the city with a tidy sum of cash.

Does a store have the right to include an acquiring commission in the cost of a car (and, in general, any other product)? AiF.ru asked member of the Russian Bar Association Dmitry Uvarov:

“Sales contracts concluded by car dealerships with consumers are public. This means that the seller is obliged to enter into an agreement with any person who turns to him in order to purchase the goods. In this case, a very important clarification will be that the price for the same product for all buyers should be the same, regardless of the form of payment. This rule is enshrined in Article 426 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation. This article states that in a public contract, the price of goods, works or services must be the same for consumers of the corresponding category. Thus, a citizen has the right to independently choose a convenient payment method while maintaining the appropriate price for a car.

If a car dealership forces you to pay more when paying by bank transfer, you should file a complaint with the authorized state bodies. So, it is worth writing a statement to Rospotrebnadzor. It is also necessary to contact the tax office, as the preference to use cash and evasion of cashless payments may indicate financial offenses.

Finally, the consumer has the right to lodge a complaint with the prosecutor’s office. In accordance with the legislation, the main goal of the system of prosecutors is to protect the rights of citizens, which are violated when the price of a car rises in the event of payment in the form of a non-cash payment. “