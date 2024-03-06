Drama in the municipality of Ari, spouses end up with the car against a tree: they are both dead

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred late yesterday morning, Tuesday 5 March. Unfortunately two elderly people spouses aged 84 and 79, they lost their lives after their car crashed into a tree along the road.

Passers-by quickly realized the situation appeared desperate and they asked for the timely intervention of both the health workers, but also the police, to make the road safe. They are also working to understand what happened dynamics.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the day of Tuesday 5 March, late in the morning. Precisely in via Sant'Antonio, in the small town of Ari, which is located in the province of Chieti. The two gentlemen were on board theirs Fiat Panda and probably, after finishing their errands, they were returning to their home.

But when suddenly the unthinkable happened. The gentleman called Vincenzo Brenna aged 84, perhaps due to illness or distraction, he lost control of his car. Unfortunately, after running off the road, he ended the race against a tree which runs along the road.

The death of the two spouses after the accident and the investigations into the case

CREDIT: MARCO LIBERTI

The car has practically become a pile of sheet metal. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who arrived on site in just a few minutes.

Doctors tried to do everything they could to save his life Vincenzo Brenna and Maria Rosa Raspa, but ultimately they had no choice but to surrender. They had no choice but to witness their heartbreaking deaths.

Obviously, to understand what happened to the couple, they started all the investigations of the case. At the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that the man driving lost control and that there were no other vehicles involved. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out that there may be an accident at the basis of the accident illness.