Traffic is hampered on a section of Prospekt Mira in Moscow due to a car fire. This was announced by the press service of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of Moscow on Wednesday, May 3.

“On Prospekt Mira (near d. 12) a car caught fire. <...> Traffic in the area of ​​the incident is difficult, ”the statement says. message.

Operational services of the city are working at the scene, the city news agency reports.Moscow“. The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified.

Earlier, on April 29, a fatal accident occurred on the 72nd km of the Kyiv highway on Saturday morning. The driver of “KamAZ” crashed into several cars at a traffic light. During the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire.

According to the Izvestia source, four people died, including two children aged 10 and 7, reports NSN.

A criminal case has been opened, R.T.