The unfortunate story happened in Los Angeles, but it was an Italian dad and his son who got the worst of it. Andrea Bullo he was 60, while Dan was only 13.

The two were in their Mustang, which the man had just rearranged. They got involved in a serious road accident. Another car collided with them and the collision triggered the fire of the vehicle. Unfortunately Andrea Bullo and Dan have lost his life on the spot.

The tank of the Mustang has caught fire in a few moments. Rescuers were unable to do anything upon their arrival. The other driver, on the other hand, was transported to the hospital. He reported only minor consequences.

Law enforcement has it arrested and accused of a traffic crime. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the driver arrived at full speed, over the limit allowed and hit the car driven by his Italian father. It also turned out positive for alcohol test.

Andrea was originally from Murano, Venice. At the age of 40 he moved to Los Angeles. He wanted to learn English and then, living there he was able to fulfill himself. He had opened a restaurant, introducing its customers to the goodness of Italian cuisine, combined with the American one. His menus had attracted even famous VIPs.

Was married and from the love with his wife, son Dan was born. The thirteen year old lost his life together with his father.

During the year he returned to his Italy, to go to find his mother and just shortly, he would be back to pick her up and take her to him for Thanksgiving.

The news of his disappearance soon spread to Italy and Murano. Those who knew him still cannot believe what happened. So much theaffection for his family and many i farewell messages appeared on the web.