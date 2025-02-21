In Spain, we can observe how the new vehicles that circulate on the roads have a countless improvements and elements capable of getting greater security at the wheel. A great example of them is the button called Auto Hold, automatic retention in English, which allows you to keep the car stopped without the need to step on the brake pedal.

Where this new advantage is usually placed? Well, the button is usually located near the switch or next to the electric hand brake shooter. Of course, the car hold will only be available in the New generation vehicles.

What is the Auto Hold button?

This button, which is also called ‘Brake Hold’ In some brands of the motor world, it is like a kind of Intelligent system Able to keep the vehicle stopped automatically, and without the need to step on the brake pedal at any time. The user in question, to restart the march, will only have to tighten the accelerator.

This advantage, above all, is especially useful and efficient in scenarios where there is a large amount of traffic, and where stops or immobilizations on the road are usually the main protagonists, in addition to becoming the Best Allied to face all kinds of slopes and slopes.

How is the Holdo Auto activated?

To activate the car hold you will only have to Press the button corresponding at the time of facing one of the situations mentioned above, that is, in front of a slope or in fluid traffic stages, as long as the car is completely detained.

As we have explained back lines, the system will be deactivated automatically With just stepping on the accelerator pedal, allowing the driver to restart the march and continue leading to his destination. Another important function to highlight is that the car Hold will keep the brake lights on at all times while the car is completely detained, alerting the rest of vehicles that are just behind.





What advantages does the car hold offer?

Auto Hold will offer us a Series of advantages capable of achieving perfect driving. In addition to facilitating the displacements in situations of fluid traffic and in slopes or slope .