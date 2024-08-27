For much of the past five years, automakers have been spending billions of dollars in a frantic race to develop electric vehicles and build factories to produce them.

According to the criteria of

But over the past 12 months, the rate of growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales has slowed dramatically as some buyers balk at high prices and the hassle of charging the vehicles, particularly on long trips.

That’s forcing many automakers to back off aggressive investment plans and return, at least in part, to the internal combustion engine vehicles that still account for the majority of new car sales.

In July, Ford Motor Co. said it would retool a plant in Canada to produce large pickup trucks instead of the electric sport-utility vehicles it had previously planned to make there. In addition, General Motors Co. said it expected to make 200,000 to 250,000 battery-powered cars and trucks this year, about 50,000 fewer than it had previously forecast.

The automakers’ hesitancy about EVs comes at a politically tense time for the industry. U.S. auto regulations could change significantly if former President Donald J. Trump wins the election in November. He has pledged to reverse President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s policies promoting battery-powered cars.

But even before the presidential campaign took off, Ford, GM and other automakers had been slowing their investments in electric vehicles, delaying some new models and building battery plants. Just a few years ago, GM and Ford expected to have the capacity to make more than 1 million electric vehicles a year by the middle of this decade. But at a recent CNBC event, GM Chief Executive Mary T. Barra said it would take longer to reach that level because of slower growth in EV sales.

Even Tesla, the leading electric-car maker, has changed its plans because it no longer expects sales to grow 50 percent annually; its global sales fell 6.6 percent in the first half of the year. The company has halted plans to build a factory in Mexico and canceled an April meeting between Elon Musk, its chief executive, and Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, to discuss a new plant there.

Ford’s Oakville, Ontario, factory was originally scheduled to produce new electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, both SUVs. Instead, Ford will convert the factory into a third production location for its Super Duty pickup truck.

On August 21, Ford announced that the electric Explorer and Aviator had been canceled and that the introduction of a new full-size electric pickup truck would be delayed about 18 months, to 2027.