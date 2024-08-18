If you are one of those people who enjoy having your car clean and with things well organized, you are surely always looking for products that make your car look good. But If you don’t want to spend too much, you might be interested in this offer from the DOLLAR Tree chain.

According to the criteria of

The DOLLAR Tree store has gained a lot of popularity in the United States due to the low prices of its products. It is important to note that the reason why it is possible to offer such offers is that sells imitations of original items.

Despite the above, many users on social networks have realized that the products of this chain are of quite high quality and allow you to save several dollars, so They can be an alternative to other types of options such as Amazon.

One of the channels that regularly does Comparisons between different products sold by DOLLAR Tree and more expensive alternatives from the competitionis The Deal Guy, who shows what he thinks are the best deals on YouTube.

As she tells in her videos, in order to provide a more accurate recommendation to her followers, she buys both DOLLAR Tree products and the versions sold, for example, by Amazon. Precisely That’s how he discovered a really cheap car organizer.

The organizer, which includes two compartments and a cup holder, costs just $1.25 at DOLLAR Tree, when the Rubbermaid brand version, available on Amazon, is priced at $8.70.

As you can see in the images, Both models are very easy to install in the car. and will allow you, for example, to store a phone, a drink and, in general, various personal items.

The best thing is that The DOLLAR Tree option and the Amazon option are practically indistinguishable, so the content creator recommends taking advantage of the knockoff store’s offer.

Why can DOLLAR Tree offer such low prices?

If you visit any DOLLAR Tree branch you will notice that most of the items available are priced between US$1.25 and US$5 and that, in addition, You will be able to find many products that are quite similar to those offered in stores like Walmart or Amazon.

It is important for you to be aware that The reason for offering such prices is that they are imitations. branded products, which the chain does not try to hide.

If you want to give this option a try, you will find that you can find all kinds of items, from those for home repairs, kitchen products, personal hygiene products and more. You can also go to different social media channels, such as the one already mentioned. The Deal Guy, to find out which are some of the recommended ones and not take any risks.