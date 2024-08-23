The invaders of IK-19 in Surovikino asked the security forces for a machine gun and a car through the fence

The prisoners who took hostages at the Volgograd Region’s Penal Colony No. 19 said they had assembled an improvised explosive device (IED). The rioters made new demands and threatened to set off an explosion.

They were able to assemble explosives in volumes of five to seven liters from gasoline and technical liquids found in the garage, where they often worked together with other convicts. The radicals placed them in a vest, which was worn by one of the captors, Rustamchon Navruzi.

Terrorists statedthat they did not ask for two million dollars and a helicopter, as the media had previously written. At the same time, they reported that they were ready to exchange one wounded hostage for another.

According to MK, the radicals demand provide them with a car, four machine guns, and also release their fellow countrymen convicted of extremist crimes from solitary confinement.

The corresponding requests of the rioters to the security forces were captured on video. In the published recording, one can hear the terrorist asking the operative behind the fence to provide him with a firearm and a car. “You feel sorry, yes, for the machine gun? You feel sorry for the car?” he says.

The colony’s invaders called the riot revenge for the Crocus City Hall terrorists

According to Shot, the prisoners revolted to avenge the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in the spring.

There was also information that they could have been pushed to take hostages by the measures taken after the emergency in the Rostov pretrial detention center. Then the management of IK-19 decided to shave all the prisoners’ heads and forbid them from reading religious literature and praying.

It is known that the occupiers of IK-19 belong to supporters of the Islamic State (IS, or ISIS; a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The terrorist attack in the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, occurred on the evening of March 22 before a concert by the band Piknik. The terrorists broke into the building, opened fire and set fire to the concert hall, trapping people in the building. After that, they tried to escape in a white Renault Symbol, but they were detained in the Bryansk Region. The terrorist attack killed 145 people. 551 people were injured.

The riot in the colony was reported to Putin

On Friday afternoon, August 23, prisoners of Correctional Colony No. 19 in the city of Surovikino staged a riot. During a meeting of the disciplinary commission, they took FSIN employees hostage. Presumably, Temur Khusinov, Ramzindin Toshev and Rustamchon Navruzi participated in this. All of them were not convicted under terrorist articles and, probably, became acquainted with the ideas of radicalism already in the correctional facility.

During the attack, the terrorists beat the head of the colony, Andrei Devyatov, with a hammer and a bottle. He was taken to intensive care in serious condition. There are three employees of the colony there. One of them is in critical condition, another is in extremely serious condition. Another employee of the penal colony and one convict were also hospitalized – he has a stab wound to the stomach.

The incident was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state also expressed a desire to hear proposals from the heads of law enforcement agencies in connection with the incident. “And then we will consider the planned issue prepared [главой МВД России] “Vladimir Aleksandrovich Kolokoltsev,” he said.