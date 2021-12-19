The Christmas gifts from the Fortnite parents’ store continue with this beautiful graphic adventure.

Epic Games Store has decided to fatten our libraries by Christmas with a large selection of titles, throughout what has been 15 days of daily free games and that will end on January 6. Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss, and Remnant: From the Ashes were the first gifts players have been able to redeem, but there will be many more, so, stay tuned.

You can download it for free until 5:00 p.m. on December 20The game with which they have given us today is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the fantastic mystery adventure by The Astronauts, inspired by the literary tales of early 20th century. We will have to put ourselves in the shoes of detective Paul Prospero, in a graphic adventure with a strong narrative and a beautiful artistic section.

A graphic adventure with a strong narrativeThe Vanishing of Ethan Carter offers us a great territory where we can move with the freedom of a sandbox, presenting ourselves simple puzzle to solve to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of young Ethan Carter. If you want to know more about this recommended graphic adventure, remember that you have available our analysis of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The games that Epic Games is giving away in its store are not the only options to play for free, you currently have various games that you can try for a limited time, like Call of Duty: Vanguard or Battlefield 2042, plus Rayman Origins, which you still have available to download for free from the Ubisoft store Y keep it forever.

