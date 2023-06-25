Atlético Madrid will consult its members this weekend if they think it is “advisable” for the club to consider the possibility of returning to the previous shield 🛡️🔄

😡🔎 In 2016 they had updated it without prior notice and it did not go down well with the fans of the Colchonero

🗳️ And the… pic.twitter.com/wS5n8mS9Mz

— Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) June 24, 2023