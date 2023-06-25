This weekend is no more momentous than the next for most European clubs, who are simply planning their next season on the transfer market, but at Atlético de Madrid it marks a very important moment for the future of the club. Atlético de Madrid has decided to open up the debate to its members about which shield will represent the team in the future and there are many who have given their opinion on networks.
The change of shield carried out in 2017 with the intention of renewing the club’s image and modernizing the style a bit did not sit well with a part of the fans, and after almost 6 years of insistence this change is going to be reviewed, although it is not ensures that the coat of arms will be changed if there is a majority, it is merely indicative.
Apart from the fans, there are many players who are not delighted with the change, and many of them have shared images of old shirts on social networks. Earlier in the day, two of the current team captains, such as Koke, have shared two images of him in the Atlético de Madrid shirt. The other has been José María Giménez.
Two other captains who have spoken have been Kiko Narváez and Gabi. Kiko posted a photo with the old shirt and the message “On the chest or in the heart, I long for you.” For her part, Gabi posted another image with an emoticon. It is also striking how Luis Suárez, despite having played only two seasons in the team, uploaded photos of himself with the hastag “#ElEscudoDeTodos”.
The template has been adding throughout the day to the trend of publishing photos with the old shield and in the end the vast majority have spoken about it:
The great star of Atlético de Madrid has had his ups and downs with the rojiblanca fans, especially after the move to FC Barcelona, but this time Griezmann has shared his intention to return to the old shield and thus adds to what seems like a vast majority.
At the moment it is not known what the result of the vote is, nor if it will be known or the exact number will be kept by the club to study the change of shield, but the social networks have been monopolized by the issue throughout Saturday and it is a very delicate subject for the mattress fans.
#captains #Atlético #Madrid #wet #shield #debate
