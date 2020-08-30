In Tula, the investigator of the police department (OP) “Zarechensky” appealed to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) and accused a colleague – a district police officer from the same OP – of outrage. On Sunday, August 30, regional portal Myslo reports with reference to several sources.

According to the victim, a 31-year-old police captain, the suspect, a 27-year-old senior lieutenant, committed the crime during off-duty hours. At about 7:30 in the morning, the district police officer stuffed the investigator into the trunk of his car and took him to a forest belt near the village of Prudnoye. There, a police officer, according to the victim, abused her.

The suspect is currently under arrest. A criminal case was initiated under clause “b” of part 2 of article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature, combined with the threat of murder or infliction of grievous bodily harm, as well as committed with particular cruelty towards the victim”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On August 26, it was reported that the prosecutor’s office of Bashkiria filed a cassation appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court of the republic, which acquitted two colonels of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the case of the rape of an interrogator in the Ufa police department.