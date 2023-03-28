NHL club captain Okposo said he respects Lyubushkin’s decision not to participate in LGBT events

The captain and striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Buffalo Sabers Kyle Okposo appreciated the refusal of the Russian defender of the team Ilya Lyubushkin to participate in LGBT events. His words lead ESPN.

The hockey player said that the club supports Lyubushkin and respects his decision. “To condemn him without trying to understand the full scale of his decision would be unwise. I don’t think it’s fair to judge him on an eye-for-an-eye basis,” he said.

The action in support of the LGBT community should take place before the match with the Montreal Canadiens on the night of March 27-28 Moscow time. Lyubushkin said that he would not enter the pre-match warm-up in a uniform with similar symbols. He explained the refusal to participate in the action by the law adopted in Russia banning LGBT propaganda.

Earlier, the players of the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers refused to participate in the promotion. In addition, the Russian Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Provorov did not wear a rainbow uniform.