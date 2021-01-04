new Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said that keeping in mind the situation of Kovid-19, his team should be mentally prepared to face many obstacles before the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed for a year due to the epidemic, which will now be held in July-August 2021.

Manpreet said, “The biggest lesson of last year was not to let external things affect your goals. There can be many uncertainties, but we should only worry about those things which are under our control and work towards achieving our best. ”

He further said, “This year, before the Olympic Games many challenges may have to be faced and we need to be mentally prepared for them.”

Now that there is only 200 days left in the Olympics, then Manpreet and women’s team captain Rani Rampal believe that the players will have to try their best to achieve their goal in Tokyo.

Manpreet said, “The next 200 days will be important days in our lives. If we want to make a place in the Indian team for Tokyo, then we have to give our cent percent in practice and competition. ”

Rani agreed that players will have to improve all departments of their game in the next few months. He said, “In the last national camp that lasted for four months, we had really worked hard to reach our former level.” In the next few months, our focus will be on improving all aspects of the game.

