Hockey player Shirokov was outraged by the spectators of the game in Astana, who did not get up during the Russian anthem

The captain of the Yekaterinburg club Avtomobilist of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Sergey Shirokov was outraged by the reaction of the spectators at the arena in Astana, who did not stand up during the Russian anthem before the regular season match, and called their behavior unacceptable. This is reported RIA News.

“From childhood, they teach that when the national anthem plays, you need to get up. A lot of people were sitting today when the Russian anthem was played, I think this is unacceptable, ”Shirokov said during a flash interview with KHL TV.

The match took place on Saturday, December 24th. “Avtomobilist” lost on the road to the Astana “Barys” (4:5, on shootouts).

In December 2019, the WADA Executive Committee decided to deprive Russia of the right to host the Olympics and World Championships, and deprive Russian athletes of the flag and anthem for a period of four years. The reason was the deprivation of RUSADA of the status of compliance. In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) approved the imposition of sanctions for a period of two years.

At the end of November, it became known about the decision of WADA to extend the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). Thus, all sanctions imposed on Russian sports will remain.