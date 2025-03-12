The charge captain arrested Tuesday after colliding on the eve with an oil tanker in the North Sea It is Russian nationalityaccording to AFP, quoting the company that owns the ship.

«We confirm that the captain is of Russian nationality. The rest of the crew are Russian and Filipino citizens, ”says the statement of the Ernst Russ company.

The 59 -year -old man is still arrested, Suspicious of involuntary homicide By serious negligence, after the British authorities privileged the track of the death of a crewman of the freighter, disappeared in the incident.

Monday’s clash has generated fears of an ecological disaster in the area. In the incident, 36 crew members of both vessels They were rescued healthy and saved. “Our hypothesis is that, sadly, the sailor has died,” said the Secretary of State for Maritime Transport, Mike Kane, in Parliament, referring to the missing member of the ‘Solong’.









Kane added that «as things are, no pollution signs have been observed at this time. But the alert is maintained in the place ». After the clash, a tank of kerosene was broken in the oil tanker.

The British government has also defended The thesis of an accident as a cause of the clash. “From what I understand, there is no reason to think at this time that this is a criminal act,” said a spokesman for the British prime minister, Keir Starmer.