Play your favorite game directly on Lenta.ru

In a fit of nostalgia for paper newspapers with an indispensable crossword puzzle on the last page, we thought: why not make a section with games on Lenta.ru? And they did!

4.1 Gummy Blocks

4.2 Spider Solitaire (1, 2, 4 suits)

4.0 Numbers

4.0 Words from words

4.3 Like a King: Castle Clash

4.3 Balls in flasks

4.0 Chess

4.0 Mahjong Butterflies HD

4.1 Bubble Shooter Challenge





All wishes and feedback, as usual, send to [email protected]