Footballer Dzhikia did not wait for the completion of six apartments in Moscow and went to court

The famous Russian football player, captain of the Spartak club Georgy Dzhikia did not wait for the timely delivery of six of his apartments in Moscow and demanded multimillion-dollar compensation from the developer for this. Drew attention to the situation Telegram-Mash channel.

We are talking about objects located in the Khoroshevo-Mnevniki area on Shenogina Street. According to the agreement concluded with the athlete, the “Specialized developer “Leader in the construction industry”” was supposed to deliver the apartment building in the second and third quarters of 2023, but did not fulfill its terms. Then Dzhikia decided to go to court and demanded 6.8 million rubles from the developer for the fact that the objects were not delivered on time. The hearing on this case will be held on January 18, 2024.

