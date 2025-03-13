

He Sevilla midfielder FC Saúl Ñíguezassigned by the Atlético de Madridhe has brought out his Colchonero heart to transmit courage to the rojiblanca parish after the last wading that Simeone’s set against the real Madrid In Champions, eliminated again in the most cruel imaginable way at the hands of the white neighbor in the highest continental tournament.

Last night, the real Madrid He was classified by penalties for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, after the 2-1 of the first leg and despite his defeat (1-0) on Wednesday in the Metropolitan against an Atlétic executioner In the stars competition.

In the penalty shootout, they failed by Atlético Llorente, to the crossbar, and Julián Álvarezwhich marked but He touched the ball twice in his launchso the goal was invalidated in an action that is generating a controversy that has gone around the world. Historical elimination, loaded with pain on the mattress side.

Shortly after finishing the clash, Sevillista Saul published a Storie on his Instagram account: «Partidazo del Atlético de Madrid. Today more than ever, Aúpa, Atleti! “the midfielder wrote on a striking red background. A Saul whose future aims to continue in Nervión than to return to Atlético and who this morning has continued to prepare with his companions the duel against the Athletic Club of Bilbao on Sunday.