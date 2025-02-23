FC Barcelona spent trouble on his visit to Las Palmas. The Hansi Flick took the victory (2-0), but there was a play with the 1-0 on the scoreboard that could have changed everything. There was Eric García’s hand, but after a long review, the collegiate decreed out of previous play, A decision that broke out Álex SuárezCaptain of the Canarian team during the match.

“The shot was inside and It is a clear penalty, but strange things happen in this fieldThen they check the plays and point out, I don’t know if it will have been, “said the yellow team footballer, who was also admonished to protest that action.

Diego Martínez, coach of Las Palmas, also spoke about this controversy. “It is an interpretation issue that makes the play, and hopefully from now on until the end of the season, Some of these strange plays fall facethat some come to our in favor, “he said at a press conference.

Despite the insistence from Las Palmas, the conversation between Cordero Vega, main collegiate, and Cerro Grande, VAR referee, makes it clear that They consider that there was an out of the game of Álex Suárez Prior to Eric García’s hand.

“The arm although it goes to support is extended, it occupies a space, and it is a goal shot but I want values ​​that there is also a previous off -game position“, explained from Cerro Grande from the VAR to Cordero Vega.