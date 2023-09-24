As planned by NASA’s meticulous calculations, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft capsule landed at 4:52 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) at a restricted military range in the Utah desert. On board it carries a sample of around a quarter of a kilo of material collected two and a half years ago on the asteroid Bennu, a rock 500 meters in diameter whose shape is reminiscent of a diamond and that orbits between Earth and Mars.

The capsule, about 80 centimeters in diameter, detached from the main ship four hours and one hundred thousand kilometers before touching down, executing a re-entry into the atmosphere like a meteorite, with speeds of more than 40,000 kilometers per hour that took it to generate temperatures of almost 3,000 degrees on its surface. It did not have a GPS or beacon on board, so its descent and location have been followed by radar and automatic video cameras.

More information

The sample container is airtight and will remain that way until it reaches NASA’s space center in Houston. It is the only way to preserve it from the pollution that air gases would exert. It will only be opened in an inert atmosphere, in a prior study process that will take about six months to catalogue, grain by grain, all the contents. Afterwards, small samples (25% of the total) will be distributed among a team of 200 researchers who have been waiting for this moment for seven years, since the probe was launched in 2016. The rest will be in reserve waiting for new techniques to be developed. and that other scientists – who have not yet been born – are interested in analyzing it.

Several characteristics advised the choice of Bennu. On the one hand, it is rich in carbon, which implies that it could contain traces of amino acids, precursor molecules of life. On the other hand, it could constitute a danger, since its trajectory could bring it very close to Earth, perhaps at a distance comparable to that flown by Meteosat, something that will happen well into the 22nd century. Any alteration of its orbit could lead to an impact, a very unlikely event, but not impossible. These years of study have allowed us to better understand its size and physical characteristics in order to develop a possible planetary defense mechanism, like the one that was tested a year ago by altering the orbit of the small Dimorph asteroid.

Address Apophis

Twenty minutes after detaching its capsule, the rest of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft turned on its engines to direct its orbit toward another target, the asteroid Apophis. Where it should arrive in 2029, just when it is closest to us. Since you have already used the reentry capsule, there will be no sampling maneuver, limiting yourself to studying its characteristics from afar. In line with this new mission, its name has been changed. From now on it is OSIRIS-APEX, from “APophis EXplorer”.

With this return to Earth we now have samples from six extraterrestrial origins: the Moon, of which Americans, Russians and Chinese have accumulated more than 350 kilos; quarter kilo of the asteroids Itokawa, Ryugu and now Bennu; milligrams of the tail of comet Wild 2; and microscopic traces of solar wind.

Illustration made by NASA of the OSIRIS-REx probe. AP

To be exhaustive, we could also add small amounts of Mars and an asteroid like Vesta. No ship has gone there to pick them up; They have literally fallen to us from the sky. Millions of years ago, these bodies suffered some impact so violent that it expelled pieces of their crust into space. After an eternity wandering around the Sun, a few fell to Earth in the form of a meteorite. They are, of course, very rare and highly valued.

Except for the Moon, all the bodies we have visited with robots are very small. Contrary to what it might seem, its low gravity makes the operation more difficult. Entering orbit around an asteroid is very complicated and requires really delicate calculations. We don’t even talk about landing anymore: only the NEAR-Shoemaker ship managed to land on Eros almost a quarter of a century ago; although more than landing that was a fall in slow motion.

Japan was a pioneer

The Japanese space agency was the first to obtain a sample of an asteroid, 25143 Itokawa, described as a “mountain of rubble” barely held together by its weak gravity. So much so that it was impossible to land there and anchor firmly enough to scratch a sample. What the Hayabusa probe did was descend slowly until a funnel located at its base made contact with the ground. At that moment he fired a couple of metal projectiles with the idea of ​​raising a cloud of waste and having at least some of it enter the collection chamber.

The mission was full of unknowns from the beginning. The funnel touched down at an angle and the technicians were not sure if it had even been able to pick up anything. The maneuver produced a leak in a fluid conduit that would compromise the entire return trip. Halfway there, the ship began to lurch, lost orientation toward the Sun, fuel froze in its pipes, and three of its four ion thrusters failed. After five years of efforts and improvising solutions, her capsule landed in an Australian desert. Inside, 1,500 microscopic grains of regolith.

Image of the asteroid Ryugu obtained by the Japanese space agency (JAXA). JAXA

JAXA tried again with a second improved Hayabusa that worked the same way. This time the first projectile fired at the Ryugu asteroid was a two-kilogram piece of copper intended to open a small crater from which to take the sample. The second, tantalum. Why copper and tantalum? To be able to easily distinguish its residues when analyzing the material, essentially composed of silicates. Hayabusa 2 He collected five grams of granules, enough to fill a teaspoon. But still, five times more than what the technicians expected.

But the mission is not over. Now him Hayabusa 2 It continues its path towards an encounter with another asteroid, which does not even have a name: 1998 KY26. Arrival date: July 2031.

Visit to the Wild Comet

In 2004 the probe Stardust NASA had a different objective: to obtain samples to study the composition of the cloud of gas and dust around the nucleus of Comet Wild. Most of them would be grains barely a micron in diameter, so the technique for collecting them was different: the capsule had on board a kind of tennis racket in which the string had been replaced by a block of airgel, the most crystalline substance. light that is known. Almost, almost a smoke tablet.

During the ten hours that its dive into the comet’s vortex lasted, the probe showed the racket to collect the particles that were embedded in the gel. It didn’t matter that they were tiny. The scientists knew that their sample would have to be analyzed grain by grain.

A similar system would be used shortly after in the capsule Genesisthis time in an attempt to obtain samples of the solar wind, the stream of particles that the Sun continually emits.

Naturally, the capturer would not be airgel, but an assortment of ultrapure crystals chosen to trap particles of different characteristics and energies. Protons, helium nuclei, ions of heavy elements would impact it at speeds of hundreds of kilometers per second, burying themselves in the layers of silicon, corundum, niobium, nickel, gold, sapphire or artificial diamond that covered the bottom of a collector the size of a paella

After a few months in space, the samples would return to earth aboard a small reentry capsule. He would fall dangling from a parachute in a remote Utah desert. As the glass was very fragile, helicopters piloted by the best Hollywood stuntmen would be in charge of “catching” it in the air before it collided with the ground.

The best plans fail for the most ridiculous reasons. When assembling the vehicle, engineers had placed the deceleration sensors that were supposed to deploy the parachute upside down. The capsule fell, tumbling, and crashed into the hard desert floor.

Many glasses were broken, but others survived, although contaminated with dust and oxygen from the air. For more than three years, the scientists responsible for the experiment were putting together the 15,000 pieces that the puzzle had become and cleaning the outer layers with ultrasound. They then turned to particle beam erosion. After all, the trapped atoms had not broken in the collision; They were only hidden 20 nanometers below the layer of desert dust.

In the case of OSIRIS-REx – a twisted acronym that has nothing to do with ancient Egypt, but with the acronym for origins, spectral interpretation, resource identification, security-regolith-explorer, in English – the objective has once again been an asteroid As with the Japanese probes, it was almost impossible to land there, since the slightest bounce would be enough to send the vehicle back into space.

In this case, the probe descended very little by little until its sampling arm, with a cup at its end, touched the ground. At that moment, he released a jet of pressurized nitrogen that stirred up the soil like sand in an aquarium. The head picked up around 250 grams of material, much more than the expected 60 grams, at least. So much so that there were difficulties closing the lid and part of the sample escaped into space.

The next phase was to place the container into the reentry capsule and begin the long return home. Just arrived.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.