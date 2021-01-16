The Capitol Intelligence service produced a report that warned of a possible assault on the Capitol by armed far-right individuals three days before it occurred, as reported by ‘The Washington Post’ this Friday. The newspaper has had access to an internal document of 12 pages in which it is assured that “the supporters of the current president see January 6 as the last opportunity to undermine the results of the elections.” “This feeling of despair and disappointment can be more than an incentive to turn violent. Unlike other post-election protests, the targets of Trump supporters are not necessarily the counter-protesters, as was customary, but rather the Congress itself, “the document warned.

The assault has triggered hundreds of federal accusations against its participants as well as other repercussions such as a new impeachment against Donald Trump and the closure of the social media accounts of the still president for inciting violence.

This warning joins others made by institutions such as the Virginia FBI, while the former head of Security of the legislative headquarters, Steven Sund, assured that he had asked for greater security and to declare an emergency but his request was rejected. According to sources from ‘The Washington Post’, the document was not shared with the FBI or with other security agencies.

Internal investigation



The United States Department of Justice has launched internal work on its response to the January 6 raid of Trump supporters against the Capitol, which left five dead, more than a hundred injured and at least a hundred of detained.

The investigation will be conducted by the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz, in coordination with the Offices of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Interior.

The review will examine “information about the events of January 6, as well as the extent to which the department and its constituents shared such information with the Capitol Police and other federal, state and local agencies,” according to a statement. Likewise, “the role of the Department of Justice staff in responding to the events” will also be evaluated, according to the department, who has ensured that this review will not hinder “ongoing investigations or prosecutions”, given the “delicate nature of the situation ».

Pelosi asks to investigate an assailant wearing an Auschwitz shirt



On the other hand, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has asked this Friday to investigate one of the robbers of the Capitol who was wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Auschwitz camp’ and has asserted that “seeing someone with a An anti-Semitic shirt taking part in an assault on the Capitol should make us rethink many things.

“We have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution and our democracy and that is what we will do. We will protect all those who are here to honor that oath, “he said before ensuring that Congress is studying the possibility of opening a commission similar to 9/11 to investigate what happened.

In this sense, he has asked retired General Russel Honoré to “conduct an investigation on the security of the infrastructure and the security protocol between the different agencies.” “We have to put all this under scrutiny now that the investiture is approaching,” he said, according to information from CNN.

He has also expressed that there has been an “unprecedented mobilization in terms of security” after the attack on the Capitol last week and has expressed his gratitude to the National Guard and the National Police. “They have shown great courage and we are proud of them,” he said.

South Carolina and Texas Congress Closure



The local Parliament of South Carolina will remain closed to possible “armed” protests, as the Federal Police (FBI) has warned in the face of the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden. Thus, the authorities have explained that additional security measures are being taken to guarantee that the surroundings of Parliament, which will remain closed, as well as its surroundings, are protected until 20 January.

The Texas authorities have followed the same line and have announced that they will reinforce security and close the building at the risk of demonstrations by “violent extremists.”