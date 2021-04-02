Three months after the biggest blow to democracy in the United States, the Capitol once again relived its worst nightmare on Friday. The tragedy broke out at 1:02 p.m. local time, when a 25-year-old black, Muslim, native of Indiana and supporter of the anti-Semitic ‘Nation of Islam’ movement who claimed to be “in search of a spiritual journey” deliberately ran his car over the two officers guarding the north barrier of the Congress headquarters. The macabre action cost the life of veteran officer William F. Evans, while the suspect had to be killed after getting out of his car brandishing a knife.

Although the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, explained that “much remains to be determined” the nature of the attack, the first indications suggest that it was not a terrorist attack. Noah Green, as the perpetrator has been identified, rather fits the profile of a tormented man, who suffered from paranoia, according to his latest publications on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram, which have already been deactivated.

“I have suffered multiple assaults in my house, poisonings, attacks by the FBI and the CIA, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mental controls …”, he told his followers while accusing the Government of being “the number one enemy of the blacks.

Unemployed, with no prior history, suffering from unspecified health problems, Green boasted of being a stalwart of Louis Farrakhan, leader of the group ‘Nation of Islam’. He also professed devotion to activist Malcom X and has been reported to have graduated from Christopher Newport University, Virginia, where he played football and earned a diploma in Finance in 2019.

The security forces guard the Capitol. / Reuters and efe

Biden, “devastated”



In the absence of the investigations allowing us to know the motivations of the second attack that the Capitol suffers so far this year, the commotion in the country is total. US President Joe Biden acknowledged feeling “devastated”, as did the first lady. “Jill (his wife) and I are heartbroken,” he said in a statement from his weekend residence in Camp David, outside Washington, where he was when the events occurred.

The feeling of vulnerability has soared again at a time when the fences erected after the brutal assault perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6 began to be removed, which left five dead, including a Capitol agent. However, around 7,000 National Guard personnel will continue to guard the building at least until mid-May.

The messages of condolences and pain were directed this Saturday to the late Officer Evans, who was endorsed by his 18 years of service in the Police. “He is a martyr for our democracy,” said the president of the House of Representatives., Nancy Pelosi.

Congress is without political activity for the Easter holidays, until next week. For this reason, no member of the House of Representatives and the Senate was inside when the attack took place on Friday.