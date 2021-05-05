Normality has not returned and it is not known when it will happen. In the more than 100 days that have elapsed since on January 6 an angry mob – and cheered by then-President Donald Trump – stormed the United States Capitol with the aim of preventing the outcome of the elections that Joe won from being certified Biden, the American capital continues to show its wounds. The surroundings of the Capitol are still fortified and the investigations, far from being finished.

It seemed that the city was recovering its pulse, that the stress generated by the images of the assault on the center of the nation’s legislative power was beginning to disappear. Snapshots of the broken glass, of the doors that were beaten and kicked down, of the raided offices, of an outraged Congress, and of the five deaths left by the terrifying violence that forced the congressmen to run and search, were still installed in the retinas. shelter to save life.

In video, supporters of Donald Trump break into the Capitol and force a suspension of the session to ratify Joe Biden as president on January 6.J. Scott Applewhite (AP) / EPV / REUTERS

After a few months, there was talk of removing the tall, long fences that surround the Capitol. But when April dawned, the alert loomed again over the city: a man armed with a knife crashed the car he was driving against the policemen who were guarding the main facade of Congress. One officer died, another was injured and the attacker was killed when he exited the vehicle brandishing the knife. Fences and checkpoints remain around Congress.

As part of the investigations opened after January 6, the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, acknowledged before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the threat of violent extremism within the very borders of the United States was growing rapidly, and more precisely after the assault that will remain in history. To date, authorities are investigating more than 2,000 possible cases of internal terrorism, many of them ignored until the assault on the Capitol.

The Justice Department reported at the end of April that more than 410 people had been arrested after the attack and that it planned to press charges against another hundred more, which would bring the total of those indicted to more than 500. Prosecutors consider that the assault on the Capitolio is an “unprecedented” case and, without a doubt, “the most complex investigation ever brought to trial by the Justice Department.”

Charges against the detainees range from conspiracy, assault, misuse of a firearm or destruction of government property. The alleged assailants – there have not yet been any sentences, they have only been accused – arrived in Washington from 43 of the 50 states in the country. The authorities say that about 60 detainees had connections with extremist groups such as Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters or the most famous, due to their conspiracy theories, QAnon. Almost all those detained after January 6 are men, but there are also 46 women facing charges.

Trump, already out of the White House, had to face an impeachment trial in Congress under the charge of inciting insurrection for what happened in Congress and, although he was acquitted by a Republican-controlled Senate, the New York tycoon will go down in history as the only US president to be subjected to two impeachment.

Just two weeks after those events, President Biden took office and in his inauguration speech called for leaving behind the “non-civil war” between Democrats and Republicans. However, three months after coming to power, a survey by the magazine The Economist it revealed that 74% of conservative voters did not consider Joe Biden the rightful winner of the election. How long will the fraud charge be planned? What does that say about the Republican Party and its leaders? What will Donald Trump do, confined in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida?

Despite ongoing investigations and processes, it has not yet been possible to set up a commission such as the one established in Congress after the Al Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001. And that despite the fact that more than 140 Senior former Homeland Security officials, who have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, call for a vast investigation. “The security breaches that allowed for a lethal breach of the Capitol by armed extremists raises serious questions and demands immediate solutions,” such names as former Defense Secretaries Chuck Hagel and William Cohen wrote in a joint letter; former National Security officials Janet Napolitano, Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; or the former director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

