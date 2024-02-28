More than 490 thousand people have become users of the City of Ideas platform, where they can share opinions on improving life in the metropolis. Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina spoke about this on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the project.

“Thanks to the platform, we have already been able to implement more than 6 thousand proposals from citizens,” Sergunina noted. “They concerned the development of electronic services and youth programs, the work of the capital’s libraries, VDNKh, the Moscow Zoo and much more.”

Over 10 years, 130 thousand initiatives were collected within thematic projects, 4.5 thousand of them were implemented. Thus, last year, platform users actively discussed the development of Gorky Park. Almost 20 thousand discussion participants proposed, in particular, organizing new excursions and sports activities.

The ideas of Muscovites also formed the basis for lectures, meetings and classes held at cultural venues in the capital. For example, master classes by figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Alexey Yagudin were held at VDNKh, and a “Cat Quest” was held at the Moscow Zoo.

You can propose an idea to improve life in the city in a special section on the website. In total, there are 56 topics presented in 12 areas, including entrepreneurship, culture and transport.

“City of Ideas” has been operating since 2014. The project is being developed by the state institution “New Management Technologies” and the Moscow Department of Information Technologies.