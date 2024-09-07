Moscow’s Electronic Voting System Repels 150 Cyberattacks

Moscow’s electronic voting system has repelled 150 cyber attacks since the start of the parliamentary elections, the Telegram– the capital’s Public Headquarters for Election Observation channel.

“Everything is working as normal, the system successfully withstands all loads. For example, since the beginning of remote electronic voting, 152 computer attacks have been blocked,” clarified the head of the headquarters Vadim Kovalev. According to him, malicious activity was observed from more than 1.9 thousand IP addresses.

All polling stations opened on time on the second day of voting on September 7, with observers from the Public Headquarters at each station, and video surveillance is being conducted around the clock.

Earlier, the Public Headquarters for Election Observation in Moscow summed up the results of the first day of voting in the elections of deputies of the Moscow City Duma.