The capital’s cleaning lady robbed a lawyer’s apartment for eight million rubles, reports Baza.

According to the report, a 50-year-old employee of a cleaning company took 538 thousand rubles and a collection of watches, including Cartier, Audemars and Rolex, worth 7.8 million rubles from her apartment on Bolshoy Ovchinnikovsky Lane.

The operatives detained the attacker, the woman immediately admitted to what she had done.

Earlier in Moscow, a foreigner was detained who robbed the apartment of actress Yulia Rutberg.