In order to help his daughter, the metropolitan pensioner gave the scammers 120 thousand US dollars or more than nine million rubles in terms of informs MIA Media.

According to police, the 85-year-old Muscovite was called by a woman who introduced herself as his daughter. Sobbing into the phone, she said that she had been in an accident, as a result of which a person had been injured through her fault. After that, the phone was picked up by a “police officer”, who said that ten thousand US dollars must be paid for not initiating a criminal case. An elderly man agreed to help, collected the necessary amount and handed over the money to a courier who soon arrived at his place.

After some time, the “daughter” called him again and said that the amount paid was not enough, another 110 thousand US dollars had to be paid. Having collected this amount, the pensioner handed it over to a new courier.

When the real daughter visited the man, he decided to ask her about what had happened. It turned out that the woman did not get into any accident. Muscovite turned to the police.

The police managed to detain the courier who took the second part of the money from the pensioner, it turned out to be a man living in Moscow, born in 1994. According to the man, he transferred most of the amount to the accounts of the organizers of the crime, and left himself only a small percentage for the work done.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). The detainee was arrested, his accomplices put on the wanted list.

