The Romans placed enormous value on a translucent plaster that they called lapis specularis. It served them, as glass, to make windows and doors. Although there were mines in various parts of the empire (Cyprus, Turkey or Greece), the largest ―up to 50― and with better quality material were found in the surroundings of the city of Segóbriga (Saelices, Cuenca), within a radius of 150 kilometers . This led to the birth of a powerful local aristocracy that financed the beautification of the city and endowed it with several public squares, thermal complexes and three buildings for shows (theatre, amphitheater and circus). Now, Rosario Cebrian, Professor of Archeology at the Complutense University of Madrid and scientific director of the Cuenca site, and the virtual recreation company 3D STOA. Heritage and Archeology have achieved with digital technology the first three-dimensional image of that impressive municipality and its suburbs, a city that reached 15,000 inhabitants.

Experts believe that the large buildings in Segóbriga were paid for with the benefits of the mines that surrounded the town, although the wealth generated by the lapis it came to a standstill with the appearance of glass at the end of the first century. Inscriptions have been found, for example, showing that Spantamicus, an indigenous potentate, paid for the paving of the forum ―the most important part of the city― and celebrated it by placing letters of bronze, or that Manio Octavio Novato, a member of the Octavii family, financed the theater. The material extracted by the slaves in the mines – they were very narrow and oppressive – was continuously sent in convoys to the port of Cartagena (Cartago Nova) and, from there, to any point in the Mediterranean.

Cebrián provided the 3D STOA experts with data from the latest research, which has now made it possible to identify a large necropolis, with its funerary monuments along 2.5 kilometers of the main access road to the city ―the Romans buried their dead were outside the walls for sanitary reasons―, a large suburb and artisan neighborhoods between the circus and the wall. “Already known since ancient times, there was also a suburban villa at the foot of the theater that had a building for bathrooms,” explains the expert. And she adds: “With all this data, an unprecedented and very spectacular view of what the capital of the mining district of the lapis specularis in Hispania in the second half of the 2nd century AD. C.”.

Location of the main buildings in Segóbriga. 3D STOA

The digital reconstruction (Segóbriga, the city of lapis specularis) has been carried out by Pablo Aparicio Resco. “Currently,” recalls Aparicio, “the part of the hill where the capital was located is excavated, but these ruins are not always understandable to everyone. My interest lay in showing not only the urban and architectural configuration of Segóbriga, but also its relationship with its surrounding environment, with its landscape, something that had never been done so far”.

By obtaining a digital model of the terrain, LiDAR data (laser techniques), planimetry, archaeological information and orthophotos, the 3D shape of the environment and buildings in Segóbriga was designed. This is how the houses, the forum and the square from the Tiberian period (1st century AD), the temple, the imperial baths, the necropolis, porticos, stairs, and the roads and roads that allowed access to the city have been digitally reconstructed. city.

View from the south of the recreation of the Roman city of Segóbriga. 3D STOA

The 1st century traveler entered the city from the northeast along the same path used today by thousands of visitors to the site. Segóbriga was embraced to the south by the course of the Cigüela river, while to the north it presented a large esplanade with cultivation and production areas.

The main buildings were integrated into an urban fabric developed over the centuries and which had its origin in a oppidum (fortified settlement) from the Iron Age that stood on a hill called Cabeza de Griego. The large porticoed square of the forum stood out within this urban layout, being one of the first buildings that the traveler would find when crossing the north gate, located behind the amphitheatre. The latter, inaugurated in the time of Vespasian, flanked the main entrance to the city together with the theater. It had a capacity for 5,500 spectators and its walls rose more than 18 meters.

Schematic recreation of the Segóbriga theatre. 3D STOA

For its part, the theatre, whose façade was erected at the end of the 1st century AD. C., today preserves the orchestra, with a semicircular floor plan, with three steps for the authorities and the space where the musicians were placed. The scena or stage, intended for performances, was made of wood on stone pillars. Behind it, there was an area decorated with columns and marble sculptures, presided over by the goddess Roma.

The archaeological site of Segóbriba ―officially Ruins of Cabeza de Griego― was declared a national-historical monument on June 3, 1931. The first works were carried out, starting in 1961, by Professor Martín Almagro Basch, together with the archaeologist from Cuenca Francisco Suay. They carried out the excavation and restoration of the main monuments, such as the theater and the amphitheatre; and in 1975 the Segóbriga Museum was inaugurated, the current Museum of the Epigraphs, a small facility, which functioned until the opening of the Archaeological Park, one of the seven that Castilla-La Mancha has and the only one to enjoy in person or in person. 3D.

