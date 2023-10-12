Capital Bill, here’s what’s happening and how the scenario is changing

The legislative process is progressing and the financial regulations bill appears to be finalized. After completing the approval of the amendments in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday, the vote on the delegation of speakers is expected next Tuesday. Presentation in the House is expected by the end of the month, and the bill appears to be well consolidated. This will give the Government a 12 month period to reform the Consolidated Law on Finance, but only in matters not covered by the bill. The latter will have a significant impact on large companies listed on Business Square. La Stampa reports it.



The bill is complex and some of the proposals were redrafted during Tuesday’s discussion. These include the introduction of increased voting rights, which will allow companies to reach a maximum of 10 votes per share over the course of 10 years. This represents an attempt to curb the flight abroad of large companies, such as Brembo.

However, the most significant change compared to the original text proposed by the Ministry of Economy concerns the new rules for the composition of the lists of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors. These rules will require that the lists be proposed with the favorable vote of two thirds of the directors, representing the first case of a qualified majority in the voting of the boards of directors. Furthermore, the lists must include a number of candidates greater than the number of positions to be filled increased by a third. Minorities will see their representation increase, although less radically than in the first versions of the bill.

If this rule is approved, it will take effect starting from the 2025 meetings. Generali will be the first test case, as the board renewal in 2025 will follow these new rules. With these changes, the outgoing board list could lose some of its power, which could have a significant impact on companies such as Mediobanca, which currently exerts influence over Generali. The new law could also have consequences for TIM, where the board is currently made up of candidates proposed by the previous board of directors.

In general, there are mixed opinions about the new legislation. Some see it as an improper interference by the legislator in corporate structureswhile others believe that it is balanced and takes into account the needs of Italian capitalism.



