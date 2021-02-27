The first participants in the Sputnik Light study of the COVID-19 vaccine were vaccinated in Moscow, reports RIA News with reference to the Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, now there is an active filing of applications for volunteers, 490 people have already passed the medical examination.

Anyone over 18 years of age who wants to take part in the research, if they have not been sick or sick with COVID-19 (and have not had ARVI in the last two weeks), have not been vaccinated for 30 days, they have no antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 … Note that a specialist consultation is required before using the vaccine.

Among the absolute contraindications for participation in research are the presence of chronic diseases, allergic reactions, as well as pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Also, according to Rakova, in Moscow they plan to conduct a study of the nasal form of the vaccine against coronavirus. The Gamaleya Center is preparing a package of documents to obtain permission from the Ministry of Health. It is assumed that the nasal form of the vaccine is suitable for those who are contraindicated in injections.

The transition to the third phase of research on the Sputnik Light vaccine, approved by the Russian Ministry of Health.

At this stage, the immunogenicity and safety of Sputnik Light will be investigated.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, previously reported that Sputnik V is a whole platform of vaccines. The “Light” type is focused on deliveries to countries with strong foci of the spread of infection, while Sputnik V remains the main drug in Russia.