Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr Football Company announced the extension of the contract with winger Ryan Mendes, captain of the Cape Verde national team, for an additional season until 2024, with the aim of preserving the stability of the team, in preparation for the coming seasons, after announcing in advance the renewal of the contract with the Portuguese midfielder Touzi until 2023.

Mendes, 31, fought three seasons locally, since his arrival to the UAE in the 2018-2019 season, playing with Sharjah, who won the league title with him, before moving at the beginning of the current season to the ranks of the «Brigadier» after spending a contract for two seasons.

The “flying wing” of the “Brigadier” squad appeared positively, in its first season with the team, by playing 30 matches in the starting line-up in all competitions, with an average of 2717 minutes played, during which he scored 7 goals, in addition to his roles in creating opportunities and leading the attack.

The list of foreigners includes “the general”, along with Mendes and Tozi, the Algerian international, Mahdi Obeid, and the Israeli Zia Sabaa, who are associated with contracts that extend until the end of next season, in June 2022.