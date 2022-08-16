Rostec showed the capabilities of a combat robot on the BMP-3 chassis on video

The Rostec State Corporation demonstrated the capabilities of a combat robot on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, which received the Sinitsa module. The corresponding video appeared in Telegram– channel of the state corporation.

It is noted that the functions of the driver and gunner in the car are robotic. Also, a combat robot can be controlled using a wearable remote control or a remote control point.

The vehicle received the Titmouse combat module, which provides a 360-degree view at any time of the day. The module is equipped with an automated digital fire control system and an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) loading mechanism. The Tit’s arsenal includes a 30mm automatic cannon, a machine gun, and a 100mm cannon that can fire ATGMs.

Related materials:

The machine, which is a joint project of Kurganmashzavod and VNII Signal of the High-Precision Complexes holding, can be used in the most dangerous areas. A combat robot can fight in urban areas, lead a military column and provide support to motorized rifle units.

Earlier, Vladimir Pimenov, director general of the VNII Signal, said that a promising multiple rocket launcher system being created in Russia would be able to operate without a crew.