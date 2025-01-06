The 58th edition of the radio initiative ‘Cap Nen Sense Joguina’ has beaten his “historical record” by raising 65,850 euros among all the objects auctioned, as reported this Monday by Ràdio Barcelona-Ser Catalunya in a statement, organizer of the initiative.

In this edition, which began this Sunday and lasted until dawn61 objects have been auctioned during more than six hours of live on radio and social networks, with the participation, among others, of the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, the communicator Andreu Buenafuente, the actress Sílvia Abril and the journalist Jordi Évole.

The most sought-after object of this edition was a cap and a dedication by the Catalan singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat, auctioned by a value of 3,500 euros.

Other highly disputed objects have been Rosalía’s ‘El Mal Querer’ dress, which sold for 2,500 euros, or the footballer’s boots from FC Barcelona Lamine Yamal, for 2,200 euros.

Likewise, the program has dedicated a tribute video to the former journalist for Ser Catalunya, Oscar Morewho died at the end of 2024 and who presented the program ‘Llapis de Memoria’.