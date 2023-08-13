The Cultural Agenda of the LXII International Festival of Cante de las Minas came to an end this Saturday afternoon with the delivery of one last recognition, a ‘Golden headframe’ sent to heaven, in the name of José Luis Mendoza. The Cante de las Minas Foundation, chaired by Joaquín Zapata, wanted to settle an outstanding debt by recognizing the founder of the UCAM for his defense of flamenco and the immense work he did for the Festival, which was consolidated with the Chair of Flamencology. «We have arrived late», lamented Zapata, as it was a posthumous distinction, although with the conviction that «he will be smiling in heaven while he sees how La Unión remembers him again and knocks on his door to ask for that tenacity and passion with those who lived it all ».

It was he who gave his widow, María Dolores García Mascarell, this ‘Castillete de Oro’, which she received wrapped up by part of her family, moved because, as she stated, “since José Luis has left, inside me the spirit in each act that is present». «It is a recognition of José Luis and his work in general, and in this case specifically his support and his love for flamenco and Cante de las Minas», she affirmed.

Like Francisco Bernabé, a senator from the Kingdom of Spain, Lola remembered what José Luis was like: a person who devoted himself to what he believed in. “He did not stop him at all,” said his wife, since she “gave herself to everything with her heart.” Its Andalusian roots were to blame for the immediate connection with flamenco and, therefore, with Cante de las Minas, through this Chair directed by the cantaora Estrella Morente and which allowed the Festival to travel to Japan , India or Brussels, in addition to betting on training and research.

Bernabé wanted to remember that moment when he brought up the idea in his office and he did not hesitate to say yes, making “that dream” of giving him greater research and training support come true. “All of that was possible because there was a man who believed in that project,” added Bernabé, clarifying that with this recognition “The Union is going to say very loud and clear that it is proud of José Luis Mendoza.” He affirmed that this is “the first step of others that will come after”, pointing out that this work that he started “does not fall into oblivion and continue that legacy of José Luis.”

“He had in his heart that love for flamenco that resonated in that proposal for the Chair and he gave himself up,” stressed his widow, making the Catholic University available to him to contribute to the festival. Joaquín Zapata wanted to praise the work of the academic institution, emphasizing that “the alliance with the UCAM is one of the best things that has happened to this festival.”