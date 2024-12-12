12/12/2024



Updated at 10:07 p.m.





Oscar Puente is once again at the center of a controversy due to some statements he made hours before the start of the Conference of Presidents being held this Friday in Cantabria. The minister has attacked the Popular Party for supposedly canceling a lunch to which Pedro Sánchez was invited. “The president of Cantabria had called a dinner with the president of the Government, they (the PP) have stopped her,” said Puente.

The Minister of Transport affirms that in the PP they have disgraced the popular María José Sáenz de Buruaga by calling this supposed dinner and consequently “they have stopped it.” A lunch that, according to Puente, was going to take place this Thursday when all the presidents of the autonomous communities have traveled to Santander to attend the Conference of Presidents, and that has been organized by the Cantabrian Government of Buruaga. Puente has used this supposed rudeness of the popular party to exemplify the animosity of the opposition towards the Executive “something as normal as that (holding a joint dinner) could not be done.”

These statements have surprised the PP, which has flatly denied Puente’s accusation. Sources from the Cantabrian Government assure that the dinner in question has been organized by the president of the region to receive the popular barons at the hotel where they are staying in Santander. These same sources emphasize that it is an informal event that is not part of the events planned for the Conference of Presidents and that in no case was it going to have the presence of the President of the Government.

The Cantabrian Executive emphasizes that it was an exclusively party event, which contrasts with the version given by the Minister of Transport, who has portrayed the dinner as an act of institutional character between the regional presidents and the president of the central government “as is normal before a summit.”