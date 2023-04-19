Chinese car group Great Wall Motors unveils this huge box at the Shanghai car fair: the Cannon CyberP!ckup 6×6. That’s right, with an exclamation mark in place of the ‘i’. We are very curious how Elon Musk and his Tesla colleagues react to this name. Anyway, the makers leave it to the Australian CarExpert know that the 6×6 pick-up is going into production.

The new pick-up also comes with a paltry two axles, but who wants that? A fun feature of the Cannon CyberP!ckup 6×6 is that the doors of the tailgate open like a delivery van. Each axle has its own limited slip differential for maximum traction and the chassis has also been developed for better off-road work.

Specifications of the Cannon CyberP!ckup 6×6

It all looks bombastic, but what’s under the hood? GWM says customers can choose from a plug-in hybrid powertrain and turbocharged petrol engine. This prototype has a hybrid powertrain with a total of 510 hp and 750 Nm. This brings it dangerously close to the performance of the Merc 6×6. The V8 in that six-wheeler produces 536 hp and 760 Nm.

Great Wall Motors does not come to the Netherlands as a brand, but it does send sub-brands Wey and Ora this way. So don’t expect to see the Cannon CyberP!ckup 6×6 in a shiny gold jacket bashing across the A2 in the near future.