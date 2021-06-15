The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced fifteen years and five months Alberto SG, known as the ‘Cannibal of Sales’, for kill, dismember and desecrate the corpse of his mother, whom he dismembered with a saw, ingesting part of his remains on the floor of the Guindalera neighborhood where they both resided.

The sentence, to which Europa Press had access, comes after on May 6, a popular jury declared the 26-year-old guilty of a crime of murder and desecration of corpse without appreciating that he suffered a psychotic break.

The sentence imposed, of 15 years and five months in prison, is the same that the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office requested in its final report. His defense, on the other hand, asked for an incomplete defense for mental illness., something that was not proven in the trial.

In the sentence it is considered proven that Alberto SG did not have his mental faculties annulled at the time of the events, for which he will serve sentence in a penitentiary center. «I apologize and it is not to please anyone. Every time I think of my mother my soul falls on me«, Said in his last word the condemned man.

Specifically, you will be sorry for a murder crime -in which the aggravating circumstance of kinship concurs-, and another crime of desecration of corpses -in which the same aggravating circumstance also occurs-, considering him the author of his mother’s death in date not determined between January 27 and February 21, 2019.

He is also conviction for dismembering the remains for next feed on the corpse for at least fifteen days, as established at the time by the popular jury that followed the oral hearing, held last April.

Regarding a mental derangement, the magistrates maintain that “neither by the documentary evidence, nor by the statements of the witnesses, has it been proven that the accused suffered a psychic disturbance that would hinder the correct processing of general information that would determine a serious alteration of the consciousness of reality in such a way that it would nullify his volitional and cognitive faculties.

In addition to the prison sentence, as stated in the court ruling, the convicted person must compensate in 60,000 euros to his brother, for the death of the common mother.

I heard voices



In his statement at the trial, he related that she heard voices telling her to kill her and dismember her. Regarding the crime, he said that he had gaps about how he did it but that it happened one morning when his mother was making him breakfast.

The agents who came to the house, located in the Guindalera neighborhood, described the horrifying scene they encountered upon arrival at the trial. As soon as he entered the house, the boy confessed that he had killed his mother. “She’s dead”, He said.

Upon entering the house, they found multitude of cadaverous remains scattered throughout the house. The head and part of the scalp with one ear were on the bed. There was a body part in the doghouse, while in the bathroom there was a knife and traces of blood.