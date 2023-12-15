After years of delay, a trial with legal cannabis is finally starting today. For the time being, only Tilburg and Breda are participating, and that entails risks, says reporter Denise Retera. Can the slimmed-down version of the cannabis trial be successful?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Denise Retera Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Esmee Dirks Edit: Marco Raaphorst Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven