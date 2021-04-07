Cannabis was used in medicine well into the 20th century, but for decades this plant has been surrounded by the stigmatization inherent in its 1961 qualification by the UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (the drug prohibition bible). , which placed her at the same level of danger as heroin. For some years now, a very profitable and legal business has flourished around marijuana, and celebrities have found it attractive ground to invest part of their fortunes and make it even bigger.

Nowadays, you can be famous in many ways and social networks – and have a lot of followers in them – is one way to achieve it. Being a millionaire also adds up. This is the case of Maximillian White, a 40-year-old entrepreneur from Nottingham, England, who has four million followers On Instagram and who currently lives, from luxury home to luxury home, between Mallorca and Dubai. His enormous fortune, whose external signs he boasts on the internet to the delight of his admirers, comes basically from the legal marijuana business. According to the magazine Forbes, His shares in the business are valued at 3.5 billion euros and come from the 40 hectares of land he acquired in Portugal, in the Algarve area, to grow medicinal cannabis. White calls this field his “field of dreams” and in a recent interview with The Times assures that in it, by capacity, it could cultivate “up to 500 tons a year.” And he invites you to do the math: He sells his harvest at 4 pounds per gram (about 4.67 euros) which can amount to 2,000 million pounds per year (more than 2,300 million euros), although right now his annual production has a market value of about 1,500 million euros.

There is nothing illegal in your business and little by little countries or states of countries are adding to the legalization of marijuana for medicinal and regulated use in therapies related to epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, insomnia or to combat the effects of chemotherapy treatments. There are also beauty products and infusions and White points out that its use is even becoming popular among owners of nervous dogs who use it in their pets’ food to avoid startles. His greatest success has not been to see the potential of the business, but to intuit the difficulty that pharmaceutical companies had in obtaining raw material from small producers. He has turned the corner by getting to function as a licensed and regulated wholesaler for the European pharmaceutical industry.

His project began only four years ago and to develop it he has hired teams of agronomists, biologists, researchers and specialist lawyers. Maximillian White comes from a family that did better than good with hotel, restaurant, and nightclub businesses, and suddenly lost everything. He insisted on making money and reuniting his people and after making his first earnings first with a pub, then as a DJ and later investing in the real estate market of Eastern Europe, he reached the legal marijuana business. He knows that his tattoos and the ostentation that he makes of his fortune do not please many and they do not value him as an entrepreneur. He follows his own thing and regarding these criticisms he affirms that he only wants to “show that you can go from nothing to something if you put your mind to it.”

Mike Tyson, in Las Vegas in February 2020. Steve Marcus / Reuters

The future of the business has attracted other celebrities who have seen in it the same potential that has made White a billionaire. What was a social plague begins to be touted as a panacea and some have been watching to get their piece of the cake. This has been the case, for example, with the boxer Mike Tyson, David Beckham, the rapper Jay-Z or the singer Miley Cyrus. Tyson right now gives little game in the ring and a lot in this area. It owns Tyson Ranch, where it produces edible strains and extracts premium of cannabis that generate a profitability of more than 420,000 euros per month. And he continues to expand his empire in the California desert with a marijuana-themed vacation resort and a center that will teach you how to grow it.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé with their daughter, Blue Ivy, at the 2018 Grammys in New York. CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, and successful businessman, has among his avowed passions high-end watches, Cuban cigars and marijuana. Since 2019, the rapper has been associated with the cannabis brand Caliva and last October announced the creation of his own line of products called Monogram, which includes luxurious cigars made by “highly trained” artisans.

David Beckham, during an interview in Manhattan in February 2020. Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Former footballer David Beckham is another household name who has invested in cannabis-based products. In his case, he has opted for Cellular Goods, a beauty care line of which he acquired 5% for 250,000 pounds (about 291,000 euros). An outlay that is now valued at 5.5 million euros, and a brand that wants to expand its products next fall with facial masks and sports gels in roll-on infused with cannabidiol (BD).

Miley Cyrus on December 31, 2020 on the TV show ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘. Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has gone from being seen in a video, which leaked TMZ, smoking a joint as a Disney Channel star, to having his own gold leaf rolling role and investing in the Lowells Herb cannabis farm and a West Hollywood restaurant called Lowell Café, which offers diners a variety of products including rolled cigarettes, edibles, or drinks with THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the most well-known cannabinoid in marijuana.